Mujámmad 47:7 يا ايها الذين امنوا ان تنصروا الله ينصركم ويثبت اقدامكم ٧
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
إِن
تَنصُرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
يَنصُرۡكُمۡ
وَيُثَبِّتۡ
أَقۡدَامَكُمۡ
٧
¡Oh, creyentes! Si auxilian a Dios1, Él los auxiliará y afirmará sus pasos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom
Guiding the believers to what they should employ in their fights against the idolators, Allah says,
فَإِذَا لَقِيتُمُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ فَضَرْبَ الرِّقَابِ
(So, when you meet…
The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom
Guiding the believers to w…