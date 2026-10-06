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Mujámmad 47:7 يا ايها الذين امنوا ان تنصروا الله ينصركم ويثبت اقدامكم ٧

Página 507 · Juz 26

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¡Oh, creyentes! Si auxilian a Dios1, Él los auxiliará y afirmará sus pasos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom

Guiding the believers to what they should employ in their fights against the idolators, Allah says,

فَإِذَا لَقِيتُمُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ فَضَرْبَ الرِّقَابِ

(So, when you meet

The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom

Guiding the believers to w

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