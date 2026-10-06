Mujámmad 47:8 والذين كفروا فتعسا لهم واضل اعمالهم ٨
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
فَتَعۡسٗا
لَّهُمۡ
وَأَضَلَّ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
٨
En cambio, a los que se niegan a creer les aguarda la desgracia y sus obras habrán sido en vano,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom
Guiding the believers to what they should employ in their fights against the idolators, Allah says,
فَإِذَا لَقِيتُمُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ فَضَرْبَ الرِّقَابِ
(So, when you meet…
The Command to strike the Enemies' Necks, tighten Their Bonds, and then free Them either by an Act of Grace or for a Ransom
Guiding the believers to w…