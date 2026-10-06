Mujámmad 47:12 ان الله يدخل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار والذين كفروا يتمتعون وياكلون كما تاكل الانعام والنار مثوى لهم ١٢
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُدۡخِلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
جَنَّٰتٖ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
يَتَمَتَّعُونَ
وَيَأۡكُلُونَ
كَمَا
تَأۡكُلُ
ٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمُ
وَٱلنَّارُ
مَثۡوٗى
لَّهُمۡ
١٢
Dios introducirá a los creyentes que obran rectamente en jardines por donde corren ríos. En cambio, los que se niegan a creer gozarán transitoriamente1 y comerán como lo hacen los rebaños, pero tendrán el Infierno por morada.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .
فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه…
Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa
Allah says,
أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ
(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a…