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Mujámmad 47:12 ان الله يدخل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات جنات تجري من تحتها الانهار والذين كفروا يتمتعون وياكلون كما تاكل الانعام والنار مثوى لهم ١٢

Página 508 · Juz 26

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Dios introducirá a los creyentes que obran rectamente en jardines por donde corren ríos. En cambio, los que se niegan a creer gozarán transitoriamente1 y comerán como lo hacen los rebaños, pero tendrán el Infierno por morada.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa

Allah says,

أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ

(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who associate partners with Allah and deny His Messenger .

فِى الاٌّرْضِ فَيَنظُرُواْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَقِبَةُ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ دَمَّرَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْه

Admonition and Fire for the Disbelievers; Paradise for Those Who have Taqwa

Allah says,

أَفَلَمْ يَسِيرُواْ

(Have they not traveled) meaning, those who a

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