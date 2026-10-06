Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Mujámmad 47:18 فهل ينظرون الا الساعة ان تاتيهم بغتة فقد جاء اشراطها فانى لهم اذا جاءتهم ذكراهم ١٨

Página 508 · Juz 26

١٨
¿Acaso los que se niegan a creer esperan que los sorprenda la Hora1? Ya se evidenciaron algunas señales que indican su proximidad, y de nada les servirá creer cuando esta llegue.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity and limited understanding. They used to sit before Allah's Messenger ﷺ and listen to his words without understanding anything. Then when they left from

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity an

Ver Tafsires
Notas y reflexiones