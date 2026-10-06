Mujámmad 47:18 فهل ينظرون الا الساعة ان تاتيهم بغتة فقد جاء اشراطها فانى لهم اذا جاءتهم ذكراهم ١٨
فَهَلۡ
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَّا
ٱلسَّاعَةَ
أَن
تَأۡتِيَهُم
بَغۡتَةٗۖ
فَقَدۡ
جَآءَ
أَشۡرَاطُهَاۚ
فَأَنَّىٰ
لَهُمۡ
إِذَا
جَآءَتۡهُمۡ
ذِكۡرَىٰهُمۡ
١٨
¿Acaso los que se niegan a creer esperan que los sorprenda la Hora1? Ya se evidenciaron algunas señales que indican su proximidad, y de nada les servirá creer cuando esta llegue.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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