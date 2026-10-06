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Mujámmad 47:21 طاعة وقول معروف فاذا عزم الامر فلو صدقوا الله لكان خيرا لهم ٢١

Página 509 · Juz 26

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cumplir con los preceptos y hablar con rectitud. Porque cuando llegue el momento de combatir, lo mejor será que obedezcan a Dios con sinceridad.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed

Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jihad would be legislated. But when Allah ordained it, many of the people turned back, as Allah says,

أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ قِيلَ لَهُمْ كُفُّواْ أَي

The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed

Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jiha

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