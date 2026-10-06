Mujámmad 47:21 طاعة وقول معروف فاذا عزم الامر فلو صدقوا الله لكان خيرا لهم ٢١
طَاعَةٞ
وَقَوۡلٞ
مَّعۡرُوفٞۚ
فَإِذَا
عَزَمَ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
فَلَوۡ
صَدَقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
لَكَانَ
خَيۡرٗا
لَّهُمۡ
٢١
cumplir con los preceptos y hablar con rectitud. Porque cuando llegue el momento de combatir, lo mejor será que obedezcan a Dios con sinceridad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed
Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jihad would be legislated. But when Allah ordained it, many of the people turned back, as Allah says,
أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ قِيلَ لَهُمْ كُفُّواْ أَي…
The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed
Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jiha…