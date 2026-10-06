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Mujámmad 47:22 فهل عسيتم ان توليتم ان تفسدوا في الارض وتقطعوا ارحامكم ٢٢

Página 509 · Juz 26

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¿Si les fuera dada autoridad, acaso no sembrarían la corrupción en la Tierra y cortarían los lazos familiares?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed

Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jihad would be legislated. But when Allah ordained it, many of the people turned back, as Allah says,

أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ قِيلَ لَهُمْ كُفُّواْ أَي

The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed

Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jiha

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