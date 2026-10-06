Mujámmad 47:22 فهل عسيتم ان توليتم ان تفسدوا في الارض وتقطعوا ارحامكم ٢٢
فَهَلۡ
عَسَيۡتُمۡ
إِن
تَوَلَّيۡتُمۡ
أَن
تُفۡسِدُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَتُقَطِّعُوٓاْ
أَرۡحَامَكُمۡ
٢٢
¿Si les fuera dada autoridad, acaso no sembrarían la corrupción en la Tierra y cortarían los lazos familiares?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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