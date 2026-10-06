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Mujámmad 47:26 ذالك بانهم قالوا للذين كرهوا ما نزل الله سنطيعكم في بعض الامر والله يعلم اسرارهم ٢٦

Página 509 · Juz 26

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Este descarrío es porque [los hipócritas] dijeron a quienes odian lo que Dios reveló [a Mujámmad]1: “Les obedeceremos en algunos asuntos”2. Pero Dios conoce sus secretos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to reflect upon the Qur'an

Commanding the people to reflect and ponder upon the Qur'an, and prohibiting them from turning away from it, Allah says,

أَفَلاَ يَتَدَبَّرُونَ الْقُرْءَانَ أَمْ عَلَى قُلُوبٍ أَقْفَالُهَآ

(Will they not then reflect upon the Qur'an, or are there locks upon the

The Command to reflect upon the Qur'an

Commanding the people to reflect and ponder upon the Qur'an, and prohibiting them from turning away from it, Al

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