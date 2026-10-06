Mujámmad 47:26 ذالك بانهم قالوا للذين كرهوا ما نزل الله سنطيعكم في بعض الامر والله يعلم اسرارهم ٢٦
ذَٰلِكَ
بِأَنَّهُمۡ
قَالُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
كَرِهُواْ
مَا
نَزَّلَ
ٱللَّهُ
سَنُطِيعُكُمۡ
فِي
بَعۡضِ
ٱلۡأَمۡرِۖ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
إِسۡرَارَهُمۡ
٢٦
Este descarrío es porque [los hipócritas] dijeron a quienes odian lo que Dios reveló [a Mujámmad]1: “Les obedeceremos en algunos asuntos”2. Pero Dios conoce sus secretos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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