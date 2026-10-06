Mujámmad 47:23 اولايك الذين لعنهم الله فاصمهم واعمى ابصارهم ٢٣
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَعَنَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
فَأَصَمَّهُمۡ
وَأَعۡمَىٰٓ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡ
٢٣
A ellos Dios los ha maldecido haciendo que se comporten como sordos y ciegos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
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The Situation of the True Believer and the Sick-Hearted when the Command for Jihad was revealed
Allah mentions that the believers were hoping that Jiha…