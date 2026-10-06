Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Mujámmad 47:25 ان الذين ارتدوا على ادبارهم من بعد ما تبين لهم الهدى الشيطان سول لهم واملى لهم ٢٥

Página 509 · Juz 26

٢٥
Aquellos que reniegan de su fe después de habérseles evidenciado la guía, es porque el demonio los seduce y les da falsas esperanzas.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to reflect upon the Qur'an

Commanding the people to reflect and ponder upon the Qur'an, and prohibiting them from turning away from it, Allah says,

أَفَلاَ يَتَدَبَّرُونَ الْقُرْءَانَ أَمْ عَلَى قُلُوبٍ أَقْفَالُهَآ

(Will they not then reflect upon the Qur'an, or are there locks upon the

The Command to reflect upon the Qur'an

Commanding the people to reflect and ponder upon the Qur'an, and prohibiting them from turning away from it, Al

Ver Tafsires
Notas y reflexiones