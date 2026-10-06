Mujámmad 47:25 ان الذين ارتدوا على ادبارهم من بعد ما تبين لهم الهدى الشيطان سول لهم واملى لهم ٢٥
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱرۡتَدُّواْ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَدۡبَٰرِهِم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
تَبَيَّنَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡهُدَى
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
سَوَّلَ
لَهُمۡ
وَأَمۡلَىٰ
لَهُمۡ
٢٥
Aquellos que reniegan de su fe después de habérseles evidenciado la guía, es porque el demonio los seduce y les da falsas esperanzas.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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