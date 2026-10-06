Mujámmad 47:24 افلا يتدبرون القران ام على قلوب اقفالها ٢٤
أَفَلَا
يَتَدَبَّرُونَ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
أَمۡ
عَلَىٰ
قُلُوبٍ
أَقۡفَالُهَآ
٢٤
¿Acaso no meditan en el Corán, o es que sus corazones están cerrados con cerrojos1?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Command to reflect upon the Qur'an
Commanding the people to reflect and ponder upon the Qur'an, and prohibiting them from turning away from it, Allah says,
أَفَلاَ يَتَدَبَّرُونَ الْقُرْءَانَ أَمْ عَلَى قُلُوبٍ أَقْفَالُهَآ
(Will they not then reflect upon the Qur'an, or are there locks upon the…
The Command to reflect upon the Qur'an
Commanding the people to reflect and ponder upon the Qur'an, and prohibiting them from turning away from it, Al…