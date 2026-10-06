Mujámmad 47:19 فاعلم انه لا الاه الا الله واستغفر لذنبك وللمومنين والمومنات والله يعلم متقلبكم ومثواكم ١٩
فَٱعۡلَمۡ
أَنَّهُۥ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُ
وَٱسۡتَغۡفِرۡ
لِذَنۢبِكَ
وَلِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
وَٱلۡمُؤۡمِنَٰتِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡلَمُ
مُتَقَلَّبَكُمۡ
وَمَثۡوَىٰكُمۡ
١٩
Debes saber que no hay nada ni nadie con derecho a ser adorado salvo Dios, e implórale el perdón de tus faltas y las de los creyentes y las creyentes. Dios conoce bien lo que hacen dentro y fuera de sus hogares.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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