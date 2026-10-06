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Mujámmad 47:19 فاعلم انه لا الاه الا الله واستغفر لذنبك وللمومنين والمومنات والله يعلم متقلبكم ومثواكم ١٩

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Debes saber que no hay nada ni nadie con derecho a ser adorado salvo Dios, e implórale el perdón de tus faltas y las de los creyentes y las creyentes. Dios conoce bien lo que hacen dentro y fuera de sus hogares.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity and limited understanding. They used to sit before Allah's Messenger ﷺ and listen to his words without understanding anything. Then when they left from

The Description of the Situation of the Hypocrites and the Command to maintain Tawhid and seek Forgiveness

Allah describes the hypocrites' stupidity an

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