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Máriam 19:26 فكلي واشربي وقري عينا فاما ترين من البشر احدا فقولي اني نذرت للرحمان صوما فلن اكلم اليوم انسيا ٢٦

Página 307 · Juz 16

فَكُلِي
وَٱشۡرَبِي
وَقَرِّي
عَيۡنٗاۖ
فَإِمَّا
تَرَيِنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَشَرِ
أَحَدٗا
فَقُولِيٓ
إِنِّي
نَذَرۡتُ
لِلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
صَوۡمٗا
فَلَنۡ
أُكَلِّمَ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
إِنسِيّٗا
٢٦
Come, bebe y anímate. Pero cuando veas a alguien dile: ‘He realizado un voto de silencio al Compasivo, y no hablaré hoy con ninguna persona’”.
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

What was said to Her after the Birth

Some reciters read the Ayah as,

مَنْ تَحْتِهَا

(Who was below her) Meaning the one who was below her called to her. Others recited it as,

مِن تَحْتِهَآ

(from below her) With the meaning of a preposition (from) instead of a pronoun (who). The scholars of Tafsir ha

What was said to Her after the Birth

Some reciters read the Ayah as,

مَنْ تَحْتِهَا

(Who was below her) Meaning the one who was below her called to he

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Notes placeholders