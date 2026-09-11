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Máriam 19:20 قالت انى يكون لي غلام ولم يمسسني بشر ولم اك بغيا ٢٠

Página 306 · Juz 16

قَالَتۡ
أَنَّىٰ
يَكُونُ
لِي
غُلَٰمٞ
وَلَمۡ
يَمۡسَسۡنِي
بَشَرٞ
وَلَمۡ
أَكُ
بَغِيّٗا
٢٠
Ella dijo: “¿Cómo voy a tener un hijo si no me ha tocado ningún hombre ni he fornicado?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Maryam and Al-Masih (`Isa)

After Allah, the Exalted, mentioned the story of Zakariyya, and that He blessed him with a righteous, purified and blessed child even in his old age while his wife was barren, He then mentions the story of Maryam. Allah informs of His granting her a child named

The Story of Maryam and Al-Masih (`Isa)

After Allah, the Exalted, mentioned the story of Zakariyya, and that He blessed him with a righteous, purified

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