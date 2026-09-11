Máriam 19:20 قالت انى يكون لي غلام ولم يمسسني بشر ولم اك بغيا ٢٠
Página 306 · Juz 16
قَالَتۡ
أَنَّىٰ
يَكُونُ
لِي
غُلَٰمٞ
وَلَمۡ
يَمۡسَسۡنِي
بَشَرٞ
وَلَمۡ
أَكُ
بَغِيّٗا
٢٠
Ella dijo: “¿Cómo voy a tener un hijo si no me ha tocado ningún hombre ni he fornicado?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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