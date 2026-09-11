Máriam 19:21 قال كذالك قال ربك هو علي هين ولنجعله اية للناس ورحمة منا وكان امرا مقضيا ٢١
Página 306 · Juz 16
قَالَ
كَذَٰلِكِ
قَالَ
رَبُّكِ
هُوَ
عَلَيَّ
هَيِّنٞۖ
وَلِنَجۡعَلَهُۥٓ
ءَايَةٗ
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَرَحۡمَةٗ
مِّنَّاۚ
وَكَانَ
أَمۡرٗا
مَّقۡضِيّٗا
٢١
Le dijo [el ángel]: “Así será, pues tu Señor dice: ‘Eso es fácil para Mí. Lo convertiré [a tu hijo] en un milagro y una misericordia para la humanidad. Es un asunto decidido’”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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