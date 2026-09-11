Máriam 19:19 قال انما انا رسول ربك لاهب لك غلاما زكيا ١٩
Página 306 · Juz 16
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَنَا۠
رَسُولُ
رَبِّكِ
لِأَهَبَ
لَكِ
غُلَٰمٗا
زَكِيّٗا
١٩
Le dijo: “Soy un enviado de tu Señor para agraciarte con un hijo puro”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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