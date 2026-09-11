Máriam 19:18 قالت اني اعوذ بالرحمان منك ان كنت تقيا ١٨
Página 306 · Juz 16
قَالَتۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
مِنكَ
إِن
كُنتَ
تَقِيّٗا
١٨
Ella dijo: “Me refugio en el Compasivo de ti, [apártate de aquí] si es que tienes temor de Dios”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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