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Máriam 19:18 قالت اني اعوذ بالرحمان منك ان كنت تقيا ١٨

Página 306 · Juz 16

قَالَتۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
مِنكَ
إِن
كُنتَ
تَقِيّٗا
١٨
Ella dijo: “Me refugio en el Compasivo de ti, [apártate de aquí] si es que tienes temor de Dios”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Maryam and Al-Masih (`Isa)

After Allah, the Exalted, mentioned the story of Zakariyya, and that He blessed him with a righteous, purified and blessed child even in his old age while his wife was barren, He then mentions the story of Maryam. Allah informs of His granting her a child named

The Story of Maryam and Al-Masih (`Isa)

After Allah, the Exalted, mentioned the story of Zakariyya, and that He blessed him with a righteous, purified

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