Máriam 19:24 فناداها من تحتها الا تحزني قد جعل ربك تحتك سريا ٢٤
Página 306 · Juz 16
فَنَادَىٰهَا
مِن
تَحۡتِهَآ
أَلَّا
تَحۡزَنِي
قَدۡ
جَعَلَ
رَبُّكِ
تَحۡتَكِ
سَرِيّٗا
٢٤
Entonces [el ángel] la llamó desde abajo [del valle]: “No estés triste, tu Señor ha hecho fluir debajo de ti un arroyo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
What was said to Her after the Birth
Some reciters read the Ayah as,
مَنْ تَحْتِهَا
(Who was below her) Meaning the one who was below her called to her. Others recited it as,
مِن تَحْتِهَآ
(from below her) With the meaning of a preposition (from) instead of a pronoun (who). The scholars of Tafsir ha…
What was said to Her after the Birth
Some reciters read the Ayah as,
مَنْ تَحْتِهَا
(Who was below her) Meaning the one who was below her called to he…