Máriam 19:23 فاجاءها المخاض الى جذع النخلة قالت يا ليتني مت قبل هاذا وكنت نسيا منسيا ٢٣
Página 306 · Juz 16
فَأَجَآءَهَا
ٱلۡمَخَاضُ
إِلَىٰ
جِذۡعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلَةِ
قَالَتۡ
يَٰلَيۡتَنِي
مِتُّ
قَبۡلَ
هَٰذَا
وَكُنتُ
نَسۡيٗا
مَّنسِيّٗا
٢٣
Los dolores de parto la llevaron junto al tronco de una palmera. Exclamó: “Preferiría haber muerto antes que esto, y así hubiera sido olvidada completamente”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Conception and the Birth
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The Conception and the Birth
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Maryam that when Jibril had spoken to her about what Allah said, she accepted the decree…