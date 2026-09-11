Máriam 19:22 ۞ فحملته فانتبذت به مكانا قصيا ٢٢
Página 306 · Juz 16
۞ فَحَمَلَتۡهُ
فَٱنتَبَذَتۡ
بِهِۦ
مَكَانٗا
قَصِيّٗا
٢٢
Cuando se sintió embarazada, decidió retirarse a un lugar apartado.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Conception and the Birth
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Maryam that when Jibril had spoken to her about what Allah said, she accepted the decree of Allah. Many scholars of the predecessors (Salaf) have mentioned that at this point the angel (who was Jibril) blew into the opening of the garment…
The Conception and the Birth
Allah, the Exalted, informs about Maryam that when Jibril had spoken to her about what Allah said, she accepted the decree…