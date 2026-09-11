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Máriam 19:25 وهزي اليك بجذع النخلة تساقط عليك رطبا جنيا ٢٥

Página 306 · Juz 16

وَهُزِّيٓ
إِلَيۡكِ
بِجِذۡعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلَةِ
تُسَٰقِطۡ
عَلَيۡكِ
رُطَبٗا
جَنِيّٗا
٢٥
Sacude el tronco de la palmera y caerán sobre ti dátiles frescos.
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

What was said to Her after the Birth

Some reciters read the Ayah as,

مَنْ تَحْتِهَا

(Who was below her) Meaning the one who was below her called to her. Others recited it as,

مِن تَحْتِهَآ

(from below her) With the meaning of a preposition (from) instead of a pronoun (who). The scholars of Tafsir ha

What was said to Her after the Birth

Some reciters read the Ayah as,

مَنْ تَحْتِهَا

(Who was below her) Meaning the one who was below her called to he

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Notes placeholders