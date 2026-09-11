Máriam 19:27 فاتت به قومها تحمله قالوا يا مريم لقد جيت شييا فريا ٢٧
Página 307 · Juz 16
فَأَتَتۡ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمَهَا
تَحۡمِلُهُۥۖ
قَالُواْ
يَٰمَرۡيَمُ
لَقَدۡ
جِئۡتِ
شَيۡـٔٗا
فَرِيّٗا
٢٧
Se presentó ante su pueblo llevándolo en brazos [a Jesús]. Le dijeron: “¡Oh, María! Has hecho algo abominable.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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