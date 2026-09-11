Máriam 19:28 يا اخت هارون ما كان ابوك امرا سوء وما كانت امك بغيا ٢٨
Página 307 · Juz 16
يَٰٓأُخۡتَ
هَٰرُونَ
مَا
كَانَ
أَبُوكِ
ٱمۡرَأَ
سَوۡءٖ
وَمَا
كَانَتۡ
أُمُّكِ
بَغِيّٗا
٢٨
¡Tú desciendes de Aarón! Tu padre no era un hombre deshonesto ni tu madre una fornicadora”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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