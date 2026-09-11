Máriam 19:34 ذالك عيسى ابن مريم قول الحق الذي فيه يمترون ٣٤
Página 307 · Juz 16
ذَٰلِكَ
عِيسَى
ٱبۡنُ
مَرۡيَمَۖ
قَوۡلَ
ٱلۡحَقِّ
ٱلَّذِي
فِيهِ
يَمۡتَرُونَ
٣٤
Ese es Jesús, hijo de María, la verdad sobre la que ellos discuten.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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