Máriam 19:35 ما كان لله ان يتخذ من ولد سبحانه اذا قضى امرا فانما يقول له كن فيكون ٣٥
Página 307 · Juz 16
مَا
كَانَ
لِلَّهِ
أَن
يَتَّخِذَ
مِن
وَلَدٖۖ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥٓۚ
إِذَا
قَضَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٗا
فَإِنَّمَا
يَقُولُ
لَهُۥ
كُن
فَيَكُونُ
٣٥
No es propio de Dios tener un hijo. ¡Glorificado sea! Cuando decide algo dice: “¡Sé!”, y es.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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