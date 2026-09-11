Máriam 19:36 وان الله ربي وربكم فاعبدوه هاذا صراط مستقيم ٣٦
Página 307 · Juz 16
وَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
رَبِّي
وَرَبُّكُمۡ
فَٱعۡبُدُوهُۚ
هَٰذَا
صِرَٰطٞ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٞ
٣٦
[Dijo Jesús:] “Dios es mi Señor y el de ustedes, ¡adórenlo! Ese es el sendero recto”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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