Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Máriam 19:36 وان الله ربي وربكم فاعبدوه هاذا صراط مستقيم ٣٦

Página 307 · Juz 16

وَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
رَبِّي
وَرَبُّكُمۡ
فَٱعۡبُدُوهُۚ
هَٰذَا
صِرَٰطٞ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٞ
٣٦
[Dijo Jesús:] “Dios es mi Señor y el de ustedes, ¡adórenlo! Ese es el sendero recto”.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

`Isa is the Servant of Allah and not His Son

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Messenger Muhammad ﷺ, `This is the story which We have related to you about `Isa,' upon him be peace.

قَوْلَ الْحَقِّ الَّذِى فِيهِ يَمْتُرُونَ

((It is) a statement of truth about which they doubt.) lThis means that the people

`Isa is the Servant of Allah and not His Son

Allah, the Exalted, says to His Messenger Muhammad ﷺ, `This is the story which We have related to you abou

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders