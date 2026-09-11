Máriam 19:37 فاختلف الاحزاب من بينهم فويل للذين كفروا من مشهد يوم عظيم ٣٧
Página 307 · Juz 16
فَٱخۡتَلَفَ
ٱلۡأَحۡزَابُ
مِنۢ
بَيۡنِهِمۡۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِن
مَّشۡهَدِ
يَوۡمٍ
عَظِيمٍ
٣٧
Pero discreparon las sectas sobre él. ¡Cuán desdichados serán ese día los que negaron la verdad cuando comparezcan [ante Dios] en un día terrible!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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