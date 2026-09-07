Az-Zúmar 39:22 افمن شرح الله صدره للاسلام فهو على نور من ربه فويل للقاسية قلوبهم من ذكر الله اولايك في ضلال مبين ٢٢
Página 461 · Juz 23
أَفَمَن
شَرَحَ
ٱللَّهُ
صَدۡرَهُۥ
لِلۡإِسۡلَٰمِ
فَهُوَ
عَلَىٰ
نُورٖ
مِّن
رَّبِّهِۦۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلۡقَٰسِيَةِ
قُلُوبُهُم
مِّن
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٍ
٢٢
¿Acaso se puede comparar a aquel a quien Dios abrió su corazón al Islam y está colmado por la luz de su Señor [con quien se niega a creer]? ¡Cuán desdichados son quienes tienen el corazón endurecido al Mensaje de Dios! Ellos están en un desvío evidente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً
(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow…
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُور…