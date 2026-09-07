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Az-Zúmar 39:25 كذب الذين من قبلهم فاتاهم العذاب من حيث لا يشعرون ٢٥

Página 461 · Juz 23

كَذَّبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡ
فَأَتَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡعَذَابُ
مِنۡ
حَيۡثُ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٢٥
Otras personas en la antigüedad desmintieron [a los Mensajeros], pero fueron sorprendidos por el castigo desde donde menos lo esperaban.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:

ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ

(Tast

The Final Destination of the Disbelievers

أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ

(Is he then, who will confront with his face

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