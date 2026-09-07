Az-Zúmar 39:26 فاذاقهم الله الخزي في الحياة الدنيا ولعذاب الاخرة اكبر لو كانوا يعلمون ٢٦
Página 461 · Juz 23
فَأَذَاقَهُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡخِزۡيَ
فِي
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَاۖ
وَلَعَذَابُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
أَكۡبَرُۚ
لَوۡ
كَانُواْ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٦
Dios los hizo sufrir la humillación en la vida mundanal, y el castigo de la otra vida será mayor; si lo supieran.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…