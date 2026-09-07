Az-Zúmar 39:28 قرانا عربيا غير ذي عوج لعلهم يتقون ٢٨
Página 461 · Juz 23
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيًّا
غَيۡرَ
ذِي
عِوَجٖ
لَّعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
٢٨
Este Corán ha sido revelado en idioma árabe y está libre de contradicciones, para que tengan temor de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'
لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
(in or…
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every…