Az-Zúmar 39:24 افمن يتقي بوجهه سوء العذاب يوم القيامة وقيل للظالمين ذوقوا ما كنتم تكسبون ٢٤
Página 461 · Juz 23
أَفَمَن
يَتَّقِي
بِوَجۡهِهِۦ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۚ
وَقِيلَ
لِلظَّٰلِمِينَ
ذُوقُواْ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَكۡسِبُونَ
٢٤
¿Acaso aquel que se resguarda del terrible castigo del Día de la Resurrección [se equipara con quien se siente seguro contra él]? A los que cometieron injusticias se les dirá [el Día del Juicio]: “Sufran [el castigo por] lo que obraron”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face the awful torment on the Day of Resurrection) he will be rebuked and he and the evildoers like him will be told:
ذُوقُواْ مَا كُنتُمْ تَكْسِبُونَ
(Tast…
The Final Destination of the Disbelievers
أَفَمَن يَتَّقِى بِوَجْهِهِ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَـمَةِ
(Is he then, who will confront with his face…