Az-Zúmar 39:29 ضرب الله مثلا رجلا فيه شركاء متشاكسون ورجلا سلما لرجل هل يستويان مثلا الحمد لله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٢٩
Página 461 · Juz 23
ضَرَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
مَثَلٗا
رَّجُلٗا
فِيهِ
شُرَكَآءُ
مُتَشَٰكِسُونَ
وَرَجُلٗا
سَلَمٗا
لِّرَجُلٍ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِيَانِ
مَثَلًاۚ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٩
Dios da un ejemplo sobre [la idolatría:] ¿Acaso son iguales un hombre que tiene muchos amos asociados que discrepan entre sí, y un hombre al servicio de un solo amo? ¡Alabado sea Dios! [No se equiparan] Pero la mayoría de los seres humanos lo ignoran.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'
لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ
(in or…
The Parable of Shirk
وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ
(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every…