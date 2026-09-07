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Az-Zúmar 39:30 انك ميت وانهم ميتون ٣٠

Página 461 · Juz 23

إِنَّكَ
مَيِّتٞ
وَإِنَّهُم
مَّيِّتُونَ
٣٠
Tú [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] has de morir y ellos también han de morir [pues ningún ser creado es inmortal].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every kind of parable) means, 'We have explained things to mankind in the Qur'an by setting forth examples and parables.'

لَعَلَّهُمْ يَتَذَكَّرُونَ

(in or

The Parable of Shirk

وَلَقَدْ ضَرَبْنَا لِلنَّاسِ فِى هَـذَا الْقُرْءَانِ مِن كُلِّ مَثَلٍ

(And indeed We have put forth for men, in this Qur'an every

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