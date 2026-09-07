Az-Zúmar 39:23 الله نزل احسن الحديث كتابا متشابها مثاني تقشعر منه جلود الذين يخشون ربهم ثم تلين جلودهم وقلوبهم الى ذكر الله ذالك هدى الله يهدي به من يشاء ومن يضلل الله فما له من هاد ٢٣
Página 461 · Juz 23
ٱللَّهُ
نَزَّلَ
أَحۡسَنَ
ٱلۡحَدِيثِ
كِتَٰبٗا
مُّتَشَٰبِهٗا
مَّثَانِيَ
تَقۡشَعِرُّ
مِنۡهُ
جُلُودُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخۡشَوۡنَ
رَبَّهُمۡ
ثُمَّ
تَلِينُ
جُلُودُهُمۡ
وَقُلُوبُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
ذِكۡرِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
هُدَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَهۡدِي
بِهِۦ
مَن
يَشَآءُۚ
وَمَن
يُضۡلِلِ
ٱللَّهُ
فَمَا
لَهُۥ
مِنۡ
هَادٍ
٢٣
Dios ha revelado el mejor de los Mensajes, que es un Libro armonioso [sin contradicciones] que reitera [las enseñanzas]. Su recitación hace erizar la piel de quienes tienen temor de su Señor. [Los creyentes] cuando recuerdan a Dios, su piel y sus corazones se apaciguan. Ésta es la guía de Dios, con la que Él encamina a quien quiere; pero sepan que para quien Dios decreta el desvío, no habrá nadie que lo pueda guiar.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Description of the Qur'an
Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,
اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَحْسَنَ الْحَدِيثِ كِتَـباً مُّتَشَـبِهاً مَّثَانِيَ
(Allah has sent down the Best Statement, a Book, its parts resembling each other (and) oft-repeated…
The Description of the Qur'an
Here Allah praises His Book, the Noble Qur'an, which was revealed to His noble Messenger ﷺ. Allah says,
اللَّهُ نَزَّلَ أَ…