Az-Zúmar 39:21 الم تر ان الله انزل من السماء ماء فسلكه ينابيع في الارض ثم يخرج به زرعا مختلفا الوانه ثم يهيج فتراه مصفرا ثم يجعله حطاما ان في ذالك لذكرى لاولي الالباب ٢١
Página 460 · Juz 23
أَلَمۡ
تَرَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
أَنزَلَ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَسَلَكَهُۥ
يَنَٰبِيعَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ثُمَّ
يُخۡرِجُ
بِهِۦ
زَرۡعٗا
مُّخۡتَلِفًا
أَلۡوَٰنُهُۥ
ثُمَّ
يَهِيجُ
فَتَرَىٰهُ
مُصۡفَرّٗا
ثُمَّ
يَجۡعَلُهُۥ
حُطَٰمًاۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَذِكۡرَىٰ
لِأُوْلِي
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢١
¿Acaso no ves que Dios hace descender el agua del cielo, y luego hace que surja como manantiales en la tierra, y hace brotar con ella cultivos de diversos colores que se secan y puedes ver que se tornan amarillentos y finalmente se convierten en heno? En eso hay un motivo de reflexión para los dotados de entendimiento.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُوراً
(and We send down pure water from the sky) (25:48). So, Allah sends down water from the sky, and it settles in the earth, then He causes it to flow…
The Parable of the Life of this World
Allah tells us that water originates in the sky. This is like the Ayah:
وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَآءِ مَآءً طَهُور…