Az-Zúmar 39:19 افمن حق عليه كلمة العذاب افانت تنقذ من في النار ١٩
Página 460 · Juz 23
أَفَمَنۡ
حَقَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
كَلِمَةُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَفَأَنتَ
تُنقِذُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
١٩
¿Acaso tú podrás salvar [guiando] a quien [en virtud de su libre albedrio] Dios ha decretado que sea de los moradores del Infierno? ¿O es que puedes rescatar a quien ha sido condenado al Fuego?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin Al-Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:
«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا…
مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ
(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A…