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Az-Zúmar 39:19 افمن حق عليه كلمة العذاب افانت تنقذ من في النار ١٩

Página 460 · Juz 23

أَفَمَنۡ
حَقَّ
عَلَيۡهِ
كَلِمَةُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
أَفَأَنتَ
تُنقِذُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
١٩
¿Acaso tú podrás salvar [guiando] a quien [en virtud de su libre albedrio] Dios ha decretado que sea de los moradores del Infierno? ¿O es que puedes rescatar a quien ha sido condenado al Fuego?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ

(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin Al-Imam Ahmad recorded that `Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

«إِنَّ فِي الْجَنَّةِ لَغُرَفًا يُرَى بُطُونُهَا

مِّن فَوْقِهَا غُرَفٌ مَّبْنِيَّةٌ

(are built lofty rooms, one above another), story upon story, solidly-constructed, adorned and high. `Abdullah bin A

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