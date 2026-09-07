Az-Zúmar 39:20 لاكن الذين اتقوا ربهم لهم غرف من فوقها غرف مبنية تجري من تحتها الانهار وعد الله لا يخلف الله الميعاد ٢٠
Página 460 · Juz 23
لَٰكِنِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّقَوۡاْ
رَبَّهُمۡ
لَهُمۡ
غُرَفٞ
مِّن
فَوۡقِهَا
غُرَفٞ
مَّبۡنِيَّةٞ
تَجۡرِي
مِن
تَحۡتِهَا
ٱلۡأَنۡهَٰرُۖ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
لَا
يُخۡلِفُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمِيعَادَ
٢٠
Pero quienes hayan tenido temor de su Señor, morarán en la otra vida en habitaciones elevadas, y sobre ellos habrá otras habitaciones [donde estarán quienes hayan alcanzado grados más elevados], todas construidas de oro y plata, [en jardines] donde correrán ríos. Ésta es la promesa de Dios, y Dios no falta a Su promesa.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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