Ash-Shuará 26:118 فافتح بيني وبينهم فتحا ونجني ومن معي من المومنين ١١٨
فَٱفۡتَحۡ
بَيۡنِي
وَبَيۡنَهُمۡ
فَتۡحٗا
وَنَجِّنِي
وَمَن
مَّعِيَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١١٨
Juzga definitivamente entre ellos y yo. Salva a los creyentes que están conmigo, y a mí con ellos”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
His People's Threat, Nuh's Prayer against Them, and Their Destruction
Nuh stayed among his people for a long time, calling them to Allah night and day, in secret and openly. The more he repeated his call to them, the more determined were they to cling to their extreme disbelief and resist his call. I…
His People's Threat, Nuh's Prayer against Them, and Their Destruction
Nuh stayed among his people for a long time, calling them to Allah night and day,…