Ash-Shuará 26:107 اني لكم رسول امين ١٠٧
Página 371 · Juz 19
إِنِّي
لَكُمۡ
رَسُولٌ
أَمِينٞ
١٠٧
soy para ustedes un Mensajero leal,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Nuh's preaching to His People, and Their Response
Here Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Nuh, peace be upon him, who was the first Messenger sent by Allah to the people of earth after they started to worship idols. Allah sent him to forbid that and to warn people of the consequences of i…
Nuh's preaching to His People, and Their Response
Here Allah tells us about His servant and Messenger Nuh, peace be upon him, who was the first Messeng…