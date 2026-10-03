Ash-Shuará 26:114 وما انا بطارد المومنين ١١٤
وَمَآ
أَنَا۠
بِطَارِدِ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١١٤
Yo no rechazaré a ningún creyente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response
They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of the people, who follow you and believe in you, and they are the lowest among us."
قَالُواْ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَاتَّبَعَكَ الاٌّرْذَلُونَ - قَالَ وَمَا عِلْ…
The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response
They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of th…