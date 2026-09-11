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Ash-Shuará 26:112 قال وما علمي بما كانوا يعملون ١١٢

Página 372 · Juz 19

قَالَ
وَمَا
عِلۡمِي
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١١٢
Dijo [Noé]: “¿Y qué conocimiento puedo tener yo de lo que hacían [antes de venir a mí]?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response

They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of the people, who follow you and believe in you, and they are the lowest among us."

قَالُواْ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَاتَّبَعَكَ الاٌّرْذَلُونَ - قَالَ وَمَا عِلْ

The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response

They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of th

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