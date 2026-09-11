Ash-Shuará 26:112 قال وما علمي بما كانوا يعملون ١١٢
Página 372 · Juz 19
قَالَ
وَمَا
عِلۡمِي
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡمَلُونَ
١١٢
Dijo [Noé]: “¿Y qué conocimiento puedo tener yo de lo que hacían [antes de venir a mí]?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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