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Ash-Shuará 26:117 قال رب ان قومي كذبون ١١٧

Página 372 · Juz 19

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Dijo [Noé]: “¡Señor mío! Mi pueblo me ha desmentido.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

His People's Threat, Nuh's Prayer against Them, and Their Destruction

Nuh stayed among his people for a long time, calling them to Allah night and day, in secret and openly. The more he repeated his call to them, the more determined were they to cling to their extreme disbelief and resist his call. I

His People's Threat, Nuh's Prayer against Them, and Their Destruction

Nuh stayed among his people for a long time, calling them to Allah night and day,

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