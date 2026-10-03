Ash-Shuará 26:117 قال رب ان قومي كذبون ١١٧
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنَّ
قَوۡمِي
كَذَّبُونِ
١١٧
Dijo [Noé]: “¡Señor mío! Mi pueblo me ha desmentido.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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