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Ash-Shuará 26:111 ۞ قالوا انومن لك واتبعك الارذلون ١١١

Página 371 · Juz 19

۞ قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
لَكَ
وَٱتَّبَعَكَ
ٱلۡأَرۡذَلُونَ
١١١
Dijeron: “¿Acaso vamos a creerte, siendo que solo te siguen los más miserables?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response

They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of the people, who follow you and believe in you, and they are the lowest among us."

قَالُواْ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَاتَّبَعَكَ الاٌّرْذَلُونَ - قَالَ وَمَا عِلْ

The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response

They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of th

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