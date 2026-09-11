Ash-Shuará 26:111 ۞ قالوا انومن لك واتبعك الارذلون ١١١
Página 371 · Juz 19
۞ قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
لَكَ
وَٱتَّبَعَكَ
ٱلۡأَرۡذَلُونَ
١١١
Dijeron: “¿Acaso vamos a creerte, siendo que solo te siguen los más miserables?”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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