Ash-Shuará 26:116 قالوا لين لم تنته يا نوح لتكونن من المرجومين ١١٦
قَالُواْ
لَئِن
لَّمۡ
تَنتَهِ
يَٰنُوحُ
لَتَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمَرۡجُومِينَ
١١٦
Dijeron: “¡Oh, Noé! Si no dejas de insultar a nuestros ídolos te lapidaremos [hasta la muerte]”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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