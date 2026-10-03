Ash-Shuará 26:115 ان انا الا نذير مبين ١١٥
إِنۡ
أَنَا۠
إِلَّا
نَذِيرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١١٥
Yo solo he sido enviado para amonestarlos claramente”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response
They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of the people, who follow you and believe in you, and they are the lowest among us."
قَالُواْ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَاتَّبَعَكَ الاٌّرْذَلُونَ - قَالَ وَمَا عِلْ…
The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response
They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of th…