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Ash-Shuará 26:115 ان انا الا نذير مبين ١١٥

Página 372 · Juz 19

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Yo solo he sido enviado para amonestarlos claramente”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response

They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of the people, who follow you and believe in you, and they are the lowest among us."

قَالُواْ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَاتَّبَعَكَ الاٌّرْذَلُونَ - قَالَ وَمَا عِلْ

The Demand of the People of Nuh and His Response

They said: "We do not believe in you, and we will not follow you and become equal to the meanest of th

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