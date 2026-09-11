Ash-Shuará 26:113 ان حسابهم الا على ربي لو تشعرون ١١٣
Página 372 · Juz 19
إِنۡ
حِسَابُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَلَىٰ
رَبِّيۖ
لَوۡ
تَشۡعُرُونَ
١١٣
Solo a mi Señor le compete juzgar sus obras. ¡Si tan solo lo entendieran!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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