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Ash-Shuará 26:108 فاتقوا الله واطيعون ١٠٨

Página 371 · Juz 19

فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطِيعُونِ
١٠٨
tengan temor de Dios y síganme.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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