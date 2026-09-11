Ash-Shuará 26:108 فاتقوا الله واطيعون ١٠٨
Página 371 · Juz 19
فَٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَأَطِيعُونِ
١٠٨
tengan temor de Dios y síganme.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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