Al-Insán 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧
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إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Los que rechazan el Mensaje aman la vida efímera y dan la espalda a un día cargado de aflicción [en el que serán juzgados].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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