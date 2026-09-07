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Al-Insán 76:27 ان هاولاء يحبون العاجلة ويذرون وراءهم يوما ثقيلا ٢٧

Página 580 · Juz 29

إِنَّ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
يُحِبُّونَ
ٱلۡعَاجِلَةَ
وَيَذَرُونَ
وَرَآءَهُمۡ
يَوۡمٗا
ثَقِيلٗا
٢٧
Los que rechazan el Mensaje aman la vida efímera y dan la espalda a un día cargado de aflicción [en el que serán juzgados].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

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