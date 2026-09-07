Al-Insán 76:29 ان هاذه تذكرة فمن شاء اتخذ الى ربه سبيلا ٢٩
Página 580 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
هَٰذِهِۦ
تَذۡكِرَةٞۖ
فَمَن
شَآءَ
ٱتَّخَذَ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّهِۦ
سَبِيلٗا
٢٩
Esta revelación es para reflexionar. Quien quiera, que tome un camino hacia su Señor.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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