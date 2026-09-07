Al-Insán 76:26 ومن الليل فاسجد له وسبحه ليلا طويلا ٢٦
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وَمِنَ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
فَٱسۡجُدۡ
لَهُۥ
وَسَبِّحۡهُ
لَيۡلٗا
طَوِيلًا
٢٦
Y por la noche prostérnate ante Él. Usa gran parte de la noche para glorificarlo.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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